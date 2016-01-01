See All Internal Medicine Doctors in South Richmond Hill, NY
Dr. Manjit Cheema, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (12)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Manjit Cheema, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Cheema works at First Health Medical PC in South Richmond Hill, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    First Health Medical PC
    10325 114TH ST, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 835-1444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Manjit Cheema, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477644524
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheema works at First Health Medical PC in South Richmond Hill, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cheema’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

