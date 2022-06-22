Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD
Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Effingham, IL. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Prabhu works at
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Effingham900 W Temple Ave Bldg B Ste 2500B, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 329-1000
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
HSHS Medical Group General Surgery Specialty Clinic Pana101 E 9th St # 105, Pana, IL 62557 Directions (217) 329-1000
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Taylorville1304 Burnett Dr, Taylorville, IL 62568 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Litchfield1215 Franciscan Dr Fl 2, Litchfield, IL 62056 Directions (217) 329-1000Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Pana Community Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Prabhu for several years. He has always been very polite, informative and caring. He is always a good listener, and is very respectful in his overall care. Dr. Prabhu makes himself available to his patients at any time, a fact that I especially appreciate. I can't say enough good about Dr. Prabhu - he is simply the best.
About Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1770683450
- University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Prabhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prabhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prabhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhu.
