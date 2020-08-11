Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Locations
Post Oaks Care Center1147 Brittmoore Rd Ste 4, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 960-0344
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Konkani and Tamil
- 1659439230
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
