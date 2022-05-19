Dr. Manjesh Lingamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lingamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjesh Lingamurthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manjesh Lingamurthy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lingamurthy works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach County Office9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 114, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 727-3800
-
2
Broward County Office201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 582-1850
-
3
Cancer Center of Sarasota-Manatee4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 100, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 923-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lingamurthy?
I am a New Jersey resident who received the most devastating news regarding my Dad in Florida. I packed up my things and left as soon as possible to see him at Blake Hospital, Bradenton. When I got there, I was in shock. My Dad looked near death. He lost a considerable amount of weight and was completely lost. I hate to say it, but he looked like one of those abandoned/beaten dogs in a commercial seeking viewer donations. The first doctor I met said it is ok to let him go into hospice care. My Dad couldn't get out of bed. I was distraught to say the least. Then, I met Dr. Lingamurthy. He clearly didn't have the time to speak with me but gave me hope. He told me that if it is prostate cancer, your Dad will succeed. Point blank. That was my first positive news. It was not coming from anyone at Blake (whole other story). In the succeeding days we learned it was prostate cancer. At 87, he is up and about and getting better, Dr. Lingamurthy. Keep up the excellent work.
About Dr. Manjesh Lingamurthy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1306937669
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lingamurthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lingamurthy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lingamurthy works at
Dr. Lingamurthy has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lingamurthy speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingamurthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.