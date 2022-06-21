Dr. Manivel Eswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manivel Eswaran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
First Physicians Group Endocrinology14405 Arbor Green Trl Ste 102, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 917-3270
First Physicians Group Endocrinology1921 Waldemere St Ste 512, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-3270
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
This was my second time seeing Doc Eswaran. I am makinng a new team of doctors currently. I look for an AGRESSIVE doctor. I like to be told "this is what is going on, and this is what we should do about it". We may negotiate a bit from there : ) I am SO greatful I found Doctor Eswaran. He is the perfect type for me. Very thoughtful and he listens and I think sincerly cares. KNOWS his stuff too. After two years on hyperthoid med I find I can do without and be well. I do not like taking ANY meds not needed. Doc of course is following. I highly recomend Doctor Eswaran.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Eswaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eswaran accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
