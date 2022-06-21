Overview

Dr. Manivel Eswaran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eswaran works at First Physicians Group Endocrinology in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.