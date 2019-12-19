Dr. Manishkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manishkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manishkumar Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Robert D. Stringfellow DDS Inc.2727 Bolton Boone Dr Ste 112, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (214) 884-7525Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mansfield Office221 Regency Pkwy Ste 105, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (214) 884-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel went above and beyond to bring me back after flatlining with a code stemi heart attack when typically they would have signed my death certificate. 3 doctors have told me my cardiovascular system is unlike anyone’s they have ever seen yet this man has saved me and works diligently to keep me on this earth despite all the challenges I throw at him. I can’t recommend him enough. Office visits always quick as well
About Dr. Manishkumar Patel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1710143458
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Advocate Christ Medical Center
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.