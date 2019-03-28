Dr. Manisha Shingate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shingate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- CA
- Pleasanton
- Dr. Manisha Shingate, MD
Dr. Manisha Shingate, MD
Overview
Dr. Manisha Shingate, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Shingate works at
Locations
-
1
John Muir Health5860 Owens Dr Ste 220, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 225-1234
-
2
Dr Manisha Shingate, MD5820 Stoneridge Mall Rd Ste 101, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 224-0720
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fall
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Implantable Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
View All Accepted Carriers
- Admar
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shingate?
She always listens to me before forming an opinion. Health issues can be complex. She is Practical in her approach and will keep trying to get to the bottom of health issues. So many doctors just want to write a prescription. She is very compassionate and takes the time needed at each visit. No rushing.
About Dr. Manisha Shingate, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
- 1649429358
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, India
- Natividad Med Ctr-Uc San Francisco
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shingate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shingate accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shingate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shingate works at
Dr. Shingate speaks Hindi, Marathi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shingate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shingate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shingate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shingate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.