Overview

Dr. Manisha Shende, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Shende works at Mount Carmel Columbus Cardiology Consultants in Columbus, OH with other offices in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.