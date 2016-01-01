Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manisha Shah, MD
Dr. Manisha Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Shah Cardiology Consulting3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 220, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 765-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Manisha Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.