Dr. Manisha Sanghvi, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manisha Sanghvi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

Dr. Sanghvi works at Premier Pediatrics in Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Pediatrics Medical Group
    14901 Rinaldi St Ste 330, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 365-7778

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2019
    She is Excellent.
    — Sep 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Manisha Sanghvi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1891714838
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manisha Sanghvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanghvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanghvi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanghvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanghvi works at Premier Pediatrics in Mission Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sanghvi’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanghvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanghvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

