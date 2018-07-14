Dr. Manisha Rinaldi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Rinaldi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Manisha Rinaldi, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Mason, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Rinaldi works at
Locations
-
1
Rinaldi Orthodontics6406 Thornberry Ct Ste 210, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 252-2267
-
2
Milford Office5987 Meijer Dr, Milford, OH 45150 Directions (513) 253-0410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rinaldi?
She and her staff are wonderful! We were greeted by Kelly who is very kind and thorough when explaining the evaluation process. The consult appointment was very thorough and Dr. Rinaldi explained with pictures and xrays exactly what the goal of the treatment is and a detailed breakdown of the cost. They will contact insurance so it is very clear how much will be covered. After the braces were put on my girls, Dr. Rinaldi personally contacted me to see how they were doing the next day.
About Dr. Manisha Rinaldi, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1407074875
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinaldi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rinaldi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rinaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinaldi works at
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinaldi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.