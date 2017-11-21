Dr. Manisha Relan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Relan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Relan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manisha Relan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Relan works at
Locations
-
1
Certified Allergy Consultants PC8 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 434-1446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Relan?
Dr Relan is excellent She is extremely thorough and takes her time getting to the bottom of things. I’m glad I found her as my family’s allergist and asthma specialist.
About Dr. Manisha Relan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831360577
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Relan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Relan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Relan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Relan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Relan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Relan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Relan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.