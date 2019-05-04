Dr. Manisha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manisha Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology21785 Filigree Ct, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 933-2820
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reddy is a compassionate Dr. She cares about her patients health. She can accurately diagnosis and immediately without hesitation developes a plan for her patients well being. She deserves 10 ?? stars and a outstanding reward for her work. I honestly believe she is God sent. She helped save my life. I would recommend her to anyone who wants the best Dr ever. I am alive today because of this outstanding Dr.
About Dr. Manisha Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- 1114248804
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy speaks Kannada.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
