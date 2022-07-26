See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from saba and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Purohit works at Fetal Diagnostic Center in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Women's Health Associates
    1537 S Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 257-2700
  2. 2
    Powers
    4135 S Power Rd Ste 113, Mesa, AZ 85212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 257-2700
  3. 3
    SMG Women's Health Associates
    1492 S Mill Ave Ste 201, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 257-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Purohit?

    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Purohit was amazing my first visit. She took time and explained some medical terms to me and made sure I understood what they meant. She also made sure to answer the questions I had. She was able to refer me to a general DR and get me an appointment very quickly. I know she has many different patients she visits with every day, but I can tell she cares and truly wants to help. I am a new patient, but my first visit was so good I know I am going to be a patient of hers as long as I need an OB/GYN. Thank you Dr Purohit.
    Sorenson — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Purohit to family and friends

    Dr. Purohit's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Purohit

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD.

    About Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972721538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Summ
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hosp of Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • saba
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purohit speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Purohit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purohit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purohit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purohit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.