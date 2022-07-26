Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD
Overview
Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from saba and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
SMG Women's Health Associates1537 S Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 257-2700
-
2
Powers4135 S Power Rd Ste 113, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 257-2700
-
3
SMG Women's Health Associates1492 S Mill Ave Ste 201, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 257-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Purohit was amazing my first visit. She took time and explained some medical terms to me and made sure I understood what they meant. She also made sure to answer the questions I had. She was able to refer me to a general DR and get me an appointment very quickly. I know she has many different patients she visits with every day, but I can tell she cares and truly wants to help. I am a new patient, but my first visit was so good I know I am going to be a patient of hers as long as I need an OB/GYN. Thank you Dr Purohit.
About Dr. Manisha Purohit, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi
- 1972721538
Education & Certifications
- Summ
- University Hosp of Cleveland
- saba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purohit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Purohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Purohit speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Purohit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purohit, there are benefits to both methods.