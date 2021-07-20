Dr. Manisha Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Patel, DO
Overview
Dr. Manisha Patel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physicians for Ob/Gyn Care1800 Town Center Dr Ste 222, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 520-7525Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Very friendly gynecologist.She will always answer to all my questions very patiently.
About Dr. Manisha Patel, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801972500
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.