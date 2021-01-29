Overview

Dr. Manisha Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Galen Medical Group - OB/GYN in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.