Dr. Manisha Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Behramji Jijibhai Med. College - India and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Zellier Dialysis LLC1260 Us Highway 22, North Plainfield, NJ 07060 Directions (908) 466-1927
Fresenius Medical Care Kings Court2 Kings Ct Ste 203, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 466-1935
Office170 State Route 31 Ste 2, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 466-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, definitely. The doctor is though and precise. I found her to be patient. She is extremely knowledgeable about her specialty but any other ailments that may be of concern. She is an excellent doctor and I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Manisha Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- United Hospital & Medical Center
- Behramji Jijibhai Med. College - India
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.