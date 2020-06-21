Dr. Manisha Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manisha Parikh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Providence Park Pediatrics26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 455, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4847Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1225 S Latson Rd Ste 300, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (248) 465-4847
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Dr. Parikh has been my 3 kids’ pediatrician since birth. She is truly amazing. She is the right combination of cautious yet conservative. She identified my 11 year old daughters rheumatoid arthritis very early on into the disease, something oftentimes misdiagnosed in kids for years. I trust her fully.
About Dr. Manisha Parikh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1760482871
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
