Dr. Manisha Kia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Kia works at Grand Blanc Family Medicine in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.