Overview

Dr. Manisha Garg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Garg works at Ascension Providence Dearborn Internal Medicine in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.