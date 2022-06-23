Dr. Manisha Chawla, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Chawla, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manisha Chawla, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brandywine, MD.
Dr. Chawla works at
Locations
-
1
Neibauer Dental Care7651 Matapeake Business Dr Ste 106, Brandywine, MD 20613 Directions (301) 750-6213Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chawla?
I have been pleased with the process of my Invisalign until yesterday. They had a hard time getting one of my attachments to stay on (and that’s not what concerned me) but once the attachment was on (after three attempts) each time they had to file the attachment down because it was high and it affected my bite. Well now after all the filing, my tooth is very tiny and looks awful; and it’s my front bottom tooth. I was very upset about it when i saw it when i got home last night; and still am.
About Dr. Manisha Chawla, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1790169308
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chawla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.