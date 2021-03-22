Dr. Manisha Chandalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manisha Chandalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manisha Chandalia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Chandalia works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Metabolic Health450 Blossom St Ste B, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 317-3778
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chandalia was awesome and her staff are wonderful.
About Dr. Manisha Chandalia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750347217
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandalia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandalia works at
Dr. Chandalia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandalia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandalia.
