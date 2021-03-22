Overview

Dr. Manisha Chandalia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE|University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Chandalia works at Bay Area Metabolic Health in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.