Overview

Dr. Manisha Chahal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Chahal works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.