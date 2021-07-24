Overview

Dr. Manish Viradia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Viradia works at MidJersey Orthopaedics in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Annandale, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.