Overview

Dr. Manish Vira, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Vira works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.