Dr. Manish Upadhyay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Upadhyay works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.