Overview

Dr. Manish Thusay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital and ProMedica Bay Park Hospital.



Dr. Thusay works at The Toledo Clinic in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.