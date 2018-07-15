Dr. Manish Thapar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thapar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Thapar, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Thapar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly can't say enough good abt Dr. Thapar. He's been treating me 3 1/2 yrs and I wouldn't be as comfortable w/ a different Dr. He's always professional and has genuine compassion.
About Dr. Manish Thapar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Government Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thapar has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thapar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
