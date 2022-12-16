Dr. Tanna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manish Tanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Tanna, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois601 W Golf Rd Ste 105, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 439-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the few real doctors which I have seen. Excellent service, excellent explanation .
About Dr. Manish Tanna, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rush U Med Ctr
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Tanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanna has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tanna speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.