Dr. Manish Tandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Tandon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Tandon works at
Locations
Manish Tandon, MD11 Nevins St Ste 304, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 562-0500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tandon has done a colonoscopy and endoscopy on me twice . Gentle,kind and takes great time explaining what was done and the results. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Manish Tandon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1417021437
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
- Boston Medical Center
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Constipation, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tandon speaks Hindi and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.
