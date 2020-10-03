Dr. Manish Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital and Norton Hospital.
Locations
Norton Audubon Hospital1 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7111
Norton Heart Specialists - Audubon Suite 5503 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 550, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 367-4500
Norton Cardiovascular Associates6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 891-8300
Norton Heart & Vascular Clinic - Brownsboro4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 891-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- Lincoln
- MultiPlan
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was very pleased with Dr. Sharma. Takes time to answer questions and explain diagnosis.
About Dr. Manish Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912943218
Education & Certifications
- MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY
