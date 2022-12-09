Dr. Manish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Shah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Shah and his staff are always the most helpful and attentive caretakers. They’ve been there to administer treatments, the scheduling of tests, medications, counsel, and also referrals. Beyond the scope of oncology, Dr. Shah and his staff have very keen insights into, my related medical needs, so they are super sensitive to your fuller medical record and conditions. I have full trust in Dr. Shah and his most gracious staff.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Duke University Hospital|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks American Sign Language, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
