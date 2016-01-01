Overview

Dr. Manish Shah, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Shah works at MedStar Heart Institute in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.