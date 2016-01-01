Dr. Manish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Shah, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
MedStar Heart Institute110 Irving St NW Ste 5A-12, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 908-1353
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Manish Shah, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1750372629
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.