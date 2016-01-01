Overview

Dr. Manish Saran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Saran works at Women's And Children's Center For Mental Wellness in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.