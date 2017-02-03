Overview

Dr. Manish Sahni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar - M.D. and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Sahni works at Centra Internal Medicine in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.