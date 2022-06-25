Dr. Manish Relan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Relan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Relan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Relan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Armed Froces Med College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Relan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hussein Zabad MD PA800 Zeagler Dr Ste 430, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (904) 503-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Relan?
Dr. Relan and his staff are excellent. They always reply in a timely fashion.
About Dr. Manish Relan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1578539995
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- Scranton-Temple U
- Armed Froces Med College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Relan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Relan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Relan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Relan works at
Dr. Relan has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Relan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Relan speaks Hindi.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Relan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Relan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Relan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.