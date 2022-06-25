Overview

Dr. Manish Relan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Armed Froces Med College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Relan works at Hussein Zabad, MD in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.