Dr. Manish Patel, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5 (91)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manish Patel, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. 

Dr. Patel works at Sixth Borough Medical- Dr. Manish Patel in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sixth Borough Medical- Dr. Manish Patel
    37 W Century Rd Ste 111, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 630-0575
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sixth Borough Medical Dr Manish Patel
    3741 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 630-0722
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rhizotomy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Manish Patel, DO

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962765461
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

