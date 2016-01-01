Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manish Patel, MD
Dr. Manish Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Mckay Urology1023 EDGEHILL RD S, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 355-8686
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Urology1225 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8686
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 355-8686
- 4 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 355-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Manish Patel, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.