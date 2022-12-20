See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Manish Patel, DPM

Podiatry
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Manish Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Foot & Ankle Institute in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Institute
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 415, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 531-4100
  2. 2
    Oak Bend Medical Group
    7830 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 280, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 238-7870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Oakbend Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 20, 2022
    There's usually a little wait before getting called back to an exam room, but the doctor and nurses are pleasant, compassionate, and do seem to care about the patient.
    G Sharp — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Manish Patel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255688255
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Houston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.