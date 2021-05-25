See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Manish Patel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Manish Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health and Science Center

Dr. Patel works at Southwest Orthopedic Group - Little River Healthcare in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2500 W William Cannon Dr Ste 401, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-1969
    135 Bunton Creek Rd Ste 302A, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-1969

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    May 25, 2021
    For some perspective, Dr. Patel did surgery on my wrist/forearm fracture more than 10 years ago. He was great, as was his staff. He explained everything, and gave me a referral to a terrific physical therapist afterward. I feared I might not be able to play the piano again, but thanks to Dr. Patel, I can and I do.
    Eva — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Manish Patel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114031929
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Orthopedic Surgery
