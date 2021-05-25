Dr. Manish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health and Science Center
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Main Office2500 W William Cannon Dr Ste 401, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-1969
Kyle Office135 Bunton Creek Rd Ste 302A, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 451-1969
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For some perspective, Dr. Patel did surgery on my wrist/forearm fracture more than 10 years ago. He was great, as was his staff. He explained everything, and gave me a referral to a terrific physical therapist afterward. I feared I might not be able to play the piano again, but thanks to Dr. Patel, I can and I do.
About Dr. Manish Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1114031929
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.