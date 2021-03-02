Dr. Manish Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manish Parikh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I don’t know where to even begin to describe all that Dr. Parikh has done for my family throughout the years. He has been seeing my whole family for many years and has saved the lives of so many of us on multiple occasions. We would be lost without him. Beyond being an extremely intelligent and methodical physician, he is compassionate, kind, and the type of doctor you entrust with your whole family. Dr. Parikh also has phenomenal staff. His assistant, Sun Young Genin, is caring, attentive, and all around wonderful. She is extremely responsive. Together, Dr. Parikh and Sun make the dream team. We cannot find the words to thank Dr. Parikh and Sun for all that they do for us. We are so grateful to have found them.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1891882965
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.