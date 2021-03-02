Overview

Dr. Manish Parikh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.