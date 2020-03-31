Dr. Manish Nepal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nepal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Nepal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Nepal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bangor, ME.
Dr. Nepal works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Nephrology417 State St Ste 321, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-8833
-
2
Northern Light Acute Rehabilitation140 Academy St, Presque Isle, ME 04769 Directions (207) 973-8833
-
3
Cary Medical Center163 Van Buren Rd Ste 1, Caribou, ME 04736 Directions (207) 973-8833
-
4
Presque Isle - Northern Light Kidney Care23 North St Ste 5, Presque Isle, ME 04769 Directions (207) 768-4457
Hospital Affiliations
- Cary Medical Center
- Houlton Regional Hospital
- Millinocket Regional Hospital
- Northern Light A R Gould Hospital
- Northern Light Blue Hill Memorial Hospital
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
- Northern Light Mayo Hospital
- Northern Maine Medical Center
- Penobscot Valley Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nepal?
Dr Nepal is a very caring, compassionate man. He has a wonderful bedside manner and explains everything so the common person can understand what is going on. He works closely with my transplant doctors to keep everything on an even keel. I feel very safe in his care.
About Dr. Manish Nepal, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1982862751
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nepal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nepal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nepal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nepal works at
Dr. Nepal has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nepal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nepal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nepal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nepal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nepal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.