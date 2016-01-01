Dr. Manish Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Nair, MD
Dr. Manish Nair, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Haven Behavioral Hospital of Frisco5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 3000, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 535-8001
Eller Therapy & Counseling Pllc4645 Avon Ln Ste 255, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (214) 836-8296
Premier Care Behavioral Health3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 320, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 243-7000
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851531982
- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0.
