Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manish Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Manish Mehta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Medical Associates3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 201, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 639-4876
Memorial Hospital of Gardena1145 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (310) 532-4200
Manish Mehta MD Inc.4305 Torrance Blvd Ste 109, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 406-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Mehta to be an excellent doctor and he went above and beyond with me. The only problem is his office structure makes it hard to make a quick appointment or get in touch with the doctor. I was able to get in touch with Dr. Mehta via fax and he called me right away. From that point on, it was an ideal experience.
About Dr. Manish Mehta, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
