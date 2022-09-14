See All Vascular Surgeons in Latham, NY
Dr. Manish Mehta, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manish Mehta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Vascular Health Partners, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY and Queensbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Health Partners - Latham
    713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 125, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 782-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Vascular Health Partners - Amsterdam
    2520 Riverfront Ctr, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 782-3900
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Vascular Health Partners - Queensbury
    123 Quaker Rd Ste 106, Queensbury, NY 12804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 782-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Smart man and very thorough. Put a stent in today. Very kind and would recommend him. ????????
    Deborah mcbride — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Manish Mehta, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1376534602
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • 1999
    • 1995
    • New York Medical College
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • Vascular Surgery
