Overview

Dr. Manish Marolia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles Co USC



Dr. Marolia works at Optum - Family Medicine in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.