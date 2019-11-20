Overview

Dr. Manish Lambat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville/ Norton Leatherman Spine Center



Dr. Lambat works at Manish Lambat, MD in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Limb Pain and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.