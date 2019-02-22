See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Neurosurgery
3 (4)
Overview

Dr. Manish Kasliwal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Kasliwal works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Uh Ahuja Medical Center
    3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 593-5500
    UH Ahuja Medical Center
    1000 Auburn Dr # 202, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-2724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 22, 2019
    Dr. Kasliwal performed a minimally invasive laminectomy on my lower spine this week. My results have been well beyond my expectations. My previous nerve and leg pain has subsided. From the first time I met Dr. Kasliwal, I expected excellent results as he is knowledgeable, compassionate and confident. His confidence set me at ease for a surgery I needed but knew nothing about. It is obvious that Dr. Kasliwal is an expert in the minimally invasive field. Thankful I was led to him.
    M. Klaus in Pepper Pikd, OH — Feb 22, 2019
    About Dr. Manish Kasliwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1306159272
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Combined Orthopedic and Neurosurgery Complex Spine and Spinal Deformity Fellowship ( UVA Medical Center )
    Residency
    • All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manish Kasliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasliwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasliwal has seen patients for Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasliwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasliwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

