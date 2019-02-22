Dr. Manish Kasliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manish Kasliwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manish Kasliwal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Kasliwal works at
Locations
-
1
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
-
3
UH Ahuja Medical Center1000 Auburn Dr # 202, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-2724
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasliwal?
Dr. Kasliwal performed a minimally invasive laminectomy on my lower spine this week. My results have been well beyond my expectations. My previous nerve and leg pain has subsided. From the first time I met Dr. Kasliwal, I expected excellent results as he is knowledgeable, compassionate and confident. His confidence set me at ease for a surgery I needed but knew nothing about. It is obvious that Dr. Kasliwal is an expert in the minimally invasive field. Thankful I was led to him.
About Dr. Manish Kasliwal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hindi
- 1306159272
Education & Certifications
- Combined Orthopedic and Neurosurgery Complex Spine and Spinal Deformity Fellowship ( UVA Medical Center )
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasliwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasliwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasliwal works at
Dr. Kasliwal has seen patients for Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasliwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasliwal speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasliwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.