Dr. Manish Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manish Jain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Amita Health Medical Group Neurology Chicago 2845 N. Sheridan Rd.331 W Surf St Ste 6400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (847) 866-8988
Satyendra Kumar Humad MD Sc800 Austin St Ste 208, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 866-8988
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Extremely thorough and smart rheumatologist. Office staff was very pleasant and office is lovely.
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1417075581
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.