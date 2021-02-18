See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Manish Jain, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Manish Jain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Endometriosis
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Endometriosis

Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Endometriosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sickle Cell Disease
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Feb 18, 2021
Dr Jain was very kind and took his time to answer all of my questions. He was very comforting!
— Feb 18, 2021
About Dr. Manish Jain, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1124008198
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hutzel/Wayne State University
Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Manish Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jain works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

Dr. Jain has seen patients for Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

